Tripura Case | Abhishek Banerjee | Abhishek’s relief in Tripura High Court, police under pressure to record

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress in relief in Tripura High Court. The Tripura High Court has summoned the records of two cases filed against Abhishek Banerjee and Sudip Rahad. The bench of Chief Justice Anil Qureshi has summoned the record by September 2. The court also said that the Tripura police would not be able to take a final decision till September 2. Chargesheet cannot be given. No final report can be given in the two cases, said Chief Justice Anil Qureshi

The hearing of the self-motivated case filed by the police against 6 people including Abhishek Banerjee was held today. If the case goes to court today, the court forbids the police to give a final report. The judge also directed the police to submit video footage of the whole incident to the court. The court directed Khowai police station to submit the documents within the next two weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, Trinamool youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were attacked on their way to Ambasa. The next day, Abhishek Banerjee and Dola Senra reached Tripura.

Abhishek Bandyopadhyay went straight to the police station after landing in Tripura. Abhishek, Bratya and Dolara protested at the police station for a long time. Debangshud was granted bail if he was taken to court on the same day. After the court granted bail, Abhishek himself returned to Calcutta with them. Exactly two days later, the Tripura police drank fresh water again. Cases were filed on a number of charges, including obstruction of work and abuse. That case was heard today. The verdict of Anil Qureshi’s bench made the debutants smile.

