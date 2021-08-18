Victoria Memorial | After 90 days, Victoria reopened, accessed according to the Covid rules, changed schedule

#Kolkata:: Victoria’s doors reopened for spectators after the second wave of corona hit. After about three months, visitors will be able to enter again from today. The museum inside Victoria also opened.

The Victoria Memorial Hall was closed for more than three months due to the second wave of corona. Hotels, restaurants and cinema halls have gradually opened to reduce the incidence. Amusement parks are also opening one by one. The Indian Museum opened yesterday. Today, just as Belur Math has opened on one side, so has Victoria. Fifty percent of the visitors are being allowed to enter according to the government rules. Tickets are available from the outside counter.

However, there has been some change in the museum’s opening and closing times. The museum will be open from eleven to six in the evening instead of ten in the morning. Tickets will be available from 10:30 a.m. On the other hand, tickets for entering the outer park will be available from 6 am. The outdoor park is also open until six in the evening.

After opening today, the crowd has started to grow in Victoria since morning. A couple who visited Kolkata from Bihar said, “I came for three days. I didn’t think I would get a chance to see Victoria like this on the last day.” On the other hand, a group of college students also met in the morning. “I have been a prisoner at home for a long time. The college is not opening. I rely on social media to meet my friends. So I left when I heard that Victoria was opening today,” said a college student.

There are fears of a third wave of corona. So the authorities are strict enough to follow the hygiene rules. Curator Jayant Sengupta said, “Victoria has been opened from today in accordance with all government rules. However, wearing a mask, sanitation must be done. Social distance rules must be followed.”

On Independence Day, the giant national flag was flown at Victoria. Governor Jagadwip Dhankhar was present at a special function that day. Exactly three days later, from today, visitors will be able to enter the heart of Kolkata again.

– Pracheta Panja