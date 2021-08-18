What is the booth based application? New formula to avoid government camp crowd at the door of Chief Secretary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Chief Secretary gave a new formula to the district governors to reduce the crowd in Duare Sarkar camp. After the chief minister’s administrative meeting on Wednesday, the chief secretary held a 30-minute virtual meeting with the district governors. At that virtual meeting, the district magistrates were instructed to reduce the crowds at the government camps. In that case, whether the booth-based application can be submitted or not, the Chief Secretary has given the necessary advice to the district magistrates in today’s meeting, according to sources.

In this case, it has been said that the application form of Lakshmi’s store is given the most importance. In that case, if a booth-based application is given, the district governors have been asked to conduct the necessary publicity for it. Such is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

The state government has started the “Government at the Door” camp since last Monday. Among the government camps at the door, the largest crowd is at Lakshi Bhandar Camp. As many as 47 lakh applications have been submitted to the government camp at the door till Wednesday. Of which 30 lakh applications have been submitted for registration of Lakshmi Bhandar project. In the last three days, people have been seen rushing to several government camps. Not only that, pictures of chaos have also been captured in a few camps. On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after the administrative meeting in Navanne, “Don’t come in large crowds. If you can’t submit, I will arrange for submission again. It is expected that the new project will be a little more crowded.”

The state administration is now having a headache, mainly due to the huge crowd at the government camp at Door. In the Corona situation, it is feared that so many crowds could spread the infection again. That is why their Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised them not to rush to register the name of Lakshmi Bhandar project. On the same day, the Chief Minister said, if necessary, after the passage of time, the camp will be run for another three or four days. On the other hand, the Chief Secretary directed the district governors to increase the government camp at the door. This morning, the Chief Secretary sent an instruction to the District Magistrate to increase the camp if necessary. However, the officials think that the crowd can be avoided if the booth-based application is sent. However, in that case, the district administration officials think that it will take some time to launch it.

Somraj Banerjee