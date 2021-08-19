Afghan Student in Kolkata: Helping Afghan Youth

#Kolkata: Paktika is a small village in Afghanistan. This village is surrounded by hills. Mohammad Taher Rahmati, who grew up in this village. It was there that Taher came to India for higher studies, studying from WB Baba School to Class Twelve. From a young age, there was a turbulent environment in Afghanistan. From an early age, Taher saw that there was no learning environment in Afghanistan. From then on, Taher wanted to educate the people in Afghanistan in English. So he himself is fluent in English.

Taher came to Kolkata in 2020. He did not know anyone in Calcutta then. He went to Jadavpur University to study. But no foreign student can be admitted without UNHRC permission. So every time Taher goes to Jadavpur University, the university listens to him. Even after over a year, Taher could not be admitted. Taher wants to do Honors in English.

In the meantime, the situation in Afghanistan is turbulent. Taher was wandering the streets of Kolkata as a refugee, only then could a Khan father find out about Taher. They have kept Taher with them ever since. Meanwhile, he did not get the opportunity to study in Calcutta for so long. There is no money in hand that he can go back. Taher is watching all the events happening in Afghanistan through TV mobile internet. That is why he is getting confident. Taher has not been able to communicate with his parents, three brothers and one sister at home for the past two months.

He fell asleep at night, stopped eating and drinking. Taher is losing the soles of his shoes while walking on the streets of Kolkata, on the other hand, he has fallen asleep at night thinking of his family. Taher is appealing for government help. His humble request to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is that she should continue her studies, that the Chief Minister should stand by her side.

— Sukant Mukherjee