After taking Dilip Ghosh by the hand, Rupa clarified her political position in a new post – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actress Rupa Bhattacharya has not left the controversy since she left the BJP and joined the CPIM procession. When he was in the BJP, he used to abuse the CPM. Such allegations are coming up from four sides. On the other hand, BJP president Dilip Ghosh also said after walking in the CPM procession that he did not know Rupa. Yesterday, Rupa took Dilip Ghosh with one hand. And today he wanted to clarify his political position by posting another one.

Rupa wrote, “One thing that comes back in the last 3-4 days is that I did not drink water without insulting the CPIM twice and said ‘CPM’ and so on. Did I really say or did these things? No, maybe no one can show it.” “On the contrary, I appreciate the work of the red volunteers. I will protest if anyone makes unfair allegations day after day. I am a conscious citizen. I try to protest in a dignified manner.”

Ever since I was in the CPM procession, the question was, is this time silver in the red camp? So Rupa wrote in the post, “The purpose of this statement is just to protest the false allegations in my name. Don’t think again about the proposal to join any political party.”

Rupa said yesterday, not just the BJP. He is leaving politics. “I quit politics. I have no party anymore. I will stand by people just as an artist,” he wrote on social media. Within months of the BJP winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a number of actors from Tolly Para joined the Padma Shibir. Then Rupa also joined.

He recently left the BJP. And after that he walked in the procession of CPM. Seeing this incident, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh remarked that he did not know Rupa. In his words, many came together in the BJP. But not being able to take advantage. Rupa wrote a long post in response to Dilip’s comment.

He fired at Dilip and wrote, “Hon’ble Dilip Babu, when you greeted me on stage in Delhi wearing a scarf around my neck, the footage of which was repeatedly shown by all the media houses.)