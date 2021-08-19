Calcutta High Court | CBI Probe on Post Poll Violence The High Court summoned the CBI in the aftermath of post-poll violence

#Kolkata: Trinamool refuses to comment on High Court verdict on post-poll violence Will the party go to the Supreme Court? In response to the question, other leaders of the party are pushing the ball towards the top leadership of the party. Everyone is saying, time will tell what the top leadership will say.

On this day, Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh opened his mouth with the verdict. “The High Court cannot be openly opposed. They have instructed. The government and the party’s top leadership will look into the matter and respond. Possible legal aspects will be considered. We think the NHRC report is purely politically motivated. But no comment on HC now,” he said on Twitter. I’m not. “

The two grassroots leaders Jyotipriya Mallick and Perth Bhowmick wanted to be involved in the case. The High Court today dismissed their plea. Besides, the state government has been told to pay the victims quickly through direct cash transfer.

A five-member division bench of the High Court today directed the formation of a three-member bench in lesser-known cases, such as murder, rape and unnatural death, after the polls. After the verdict was announced, it is seen that the report of the team of the National Human Rights Commission has been taken as the prima facia. Trinamool is still questioning the bias of the National Human Rights Commission. But the top leaders locked their mouths with the verdict.