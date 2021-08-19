Durga Puja 2021 || Face covered with gold mask, sanitizer-mask in hand, Dashbhuja came to the mandapa at Khuntipujo

#Kolkata: Face covered with gold mask. Ten-hand sanitizer, pulse oximeter, mask, thermal gun. On the morning of Khuntipujo, Ma Du arrived at the Ashwininagar Friends Club in Baguio in this fancy dress.Rga. For now, he will stay in the club premises in this dress till Pujo.

The members of Ashwininagar Friends Club claim that the third wave is coming. People need to be aware of that. But as soon as the shock of the second wave subsided, the mask began to move from people’s faces. Awareness almost disappeared. But if it continues in this way, it is not possible to stop the coming wave. That is why mother has been brought to the mandapa so soon to make people aware. He is dressed in a mask. Man’s devotion to gods and goddesses is never less. If people are aware of that belief, that is what we receive.

Sunday was the pomp of the Friends Club. Aditi Munshi, MLA of Rajarhat Gopalpur and kirtan artiste appeared on the occasion. The idol has been given a gold mask as a symbol. He added, “If an astrologer told you that wearing a mask would bring good luck for a year, then you would wear it.” Then why not a mask for protection? I will request everyone to wear a mask. ‘

Perth government secretary Perth Sarkar said renowned potter Arun Pal had died in Corona. The mandapa of Ashwininagar Bandhumahal Club will be constructed in the 41st year by paying homage to him. The mandapa will be decorated with the thoughts of the artist emperor Bhattacharya. The costume name of the theme is ‘Arun’. Perth added: “In 2020, we announced that the club would be responsible for the education and marriage of two daughters from a poor family in the area. The mother of the two girls is suffering from cancer and the father is also ill. Currently both the girls are studying. The ‘gold mask’ worn by mother Durga will be handed over to the family after Niranjan of the idol for the necessary jewelery for the marriage of the two daughters. Or we will give the money from the sale of the mask to the family. ‘

