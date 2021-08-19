Fake Rail Driver | Where is the guru of the fake train driver! Rail formed a special investigation team in search

#Kolkata: Did the two bogus motormen arrested in the south run the train at all? The Eastern Railway is troubled by this question. A special team has been formed to check the information received from the Southern Railway. Those who are monitoring everything CC camera footage of all crew-lobbies of Howrah and Sealdah divisions is being scrutinized. This special team has started checking the footage of the last two months.

According to Southern Railway sources, the two arrested persons had undergone training with a loco pilot of Sealdah Division. The loco pilot is being interrogated. In the interest of investigation, the Eastern Railway officials want the detainees to be brought to this state and interrogated. Two fake assistant train drivers have already been arrested According to the two youths, Divya was working in the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway with a railway i-card. While going to Tamil Nadu with i-card of Sealdah division, the ticket test was suspected after seeing the ticket cut by showing the train pass. Two of them were arrested at Erode station in Salem division of Tamil Nadu Sahel Singh and Israfil Singh were arrested by the railway police

According to the railways, the detainees were working under false pretenses Their real names have been kept secret Documents recovered from them have also been confiscated The i-cards and appointment letters recovered from the detainees show that the two joined the Sealdah branch of the Eastern Railway in 2016. They have been working for five long years However, the railway authorities claim that their job appointment letter is also fake The question is, how did this bogus train driver work day after day for five years?

However, a top official of the Sealdah Division said, “None of these two names were working anywhere in the Sealdah Division. And whether they are loco pilots or assistant loco pilots, they have to go through certain rules. Only then can you get a clearance to get there. As a result, if someone claims to be a motorman or a loco pilot, it is not true. ” According to the Railways, the detainees will be brought to Kolkata and interrogated. Who or what is involved in this fraud is being investigated.

The question of ordinary passengers is, day after day, two fake drivers continue the train, but why no one understands anything? Passengers question, there is no such fake driver in the train? This incident proves that the fraudulent scam in the name of railway jobs is still active Even the railway workers have the heads of these fraudsters As soon as this incident came to light, Rail 8 sat motionless The chief public relations officer of the Southern Railway said, “Information is being collected through interrogation. The real facts will be known soon ৷ but they did not run the passenger train.”