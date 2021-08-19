High Court | Post Pol Violence order | In the case of post-poll violence, the CBI, the High Court said

#Kolkata: A larger bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of post-poll murder and rape. Excluding murder and rape, the High Court has directed to form seats in the places where allegations of violence have taken place. The CBI and SIT will have to file a report within the next one week, the court said today. The state government has also been directed by the High Court to immediately compensate those affected by the post-poll violence.



