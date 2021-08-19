Jamtara: Kolkata businessman’s body in Jamtara field! Police in the face of great mystery

#Kolkata: Mysterious death of Khas Kolkata businessman The body was found in Jamtara area of ​​Jharkhand The incident has caused a stir Members of the bereaved family Mysterious death of a businessman on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road in New Market in Kolkata. According to Mihir Jam Thana sources, the police informed the family that the businessman had been strangled to death According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Saif Khan, 37. His body was found in a roadside field in Jamtara, Jharkhand

The victim’s grandfather said Saif left the house on Tuesday evening Then he did not return home Jamtara police said on Wednesday that a body was found in the field Has been killed Then the family members went to New Market police station Tell the whole thing Kolkata Police is in touch with Mihi Jam Police Station Saira Khan, the wife of the deceased, said that she did not understand how the Jamtaras were killed from Kolkata I want severe punishment for the guilty I don’t know why he killed The whole family is mourning the incident

According to police sources, the last location of the mobile was found in Khidirpur around 9:16 pm on Tuesday. Phone off since then The businessman was last seen in the Park Street area on Tuesday The police are investigating whether the promoter by profession had any enmity with the businessman The family claimed that the businessman had been strangled to death There are multiple questions surrounding the mysterious death of a trader in New Market – how did that trader reach Jamtara from Kolkata? Why Khidirpur last location on mobile? The businessman was last seen in the Park Street area So what is the location of the phone tower in Khidirpur from there? So did the assassins take the phone and turn it off? Did the businessman have animosity with anyone? Trouble with money with someone? Is there anyone involved involved? The body was recovered from a roadside field in Jamtara So is there murder? Or has he been killed somewhere else and thrown to the ground? What is the secret behind the murder? Is it murder or business enmity or any other mystery due to revenge? What was associated with any known assassins in Calcutta? The body has already been identified by the family members of the deceased, claiming to be a relative of the deceased Arshad Khan. Police are investigating the whole matter The body has been autopsied Police are investigating what exactly is the secret