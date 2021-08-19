Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou: The Taliban kept their eyes on ‘Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou’, Sushmita’s fate was tragic …

#Kolkata: In the last few days, millions of people in one country are fleeing the country. In a country where Jamdut is even more terrified of the Taliban. And in that country, a lone Bengali girl, who went to Ghazni, Afghanistan in 1986 to fight the Taliban, is no more. She is buried in the ground in Patiyar, Afghanistan. She is none other than Sushmita Banerjee. The daughter of Baguihati. She was in love with Janbaj Khan of Kabuliwala. On his way to Kabul after marrying against his will, he informed his family from Delhi that he was leaving for his father-in-law’s house in Afghanistan. Then a big story. Sushmita Banerjee’s brother Gopal Banerjee was reminiscing about that story.

On August 6, 2013, Sushmita went to her father-in-law’s house in Patiyar for the last time. At that time, Gopalbabu forbade Didi to go again and again. Sushmita Devi said that her work of writing another book was almost done. He was due to return on August 5 of that year, and on the night of August 4, the Taliban dragged him out of his house and shot him indiscriminately in front of a local madrassa.

Gopal Babu was saying that the Taliban suddenly entered the house. If the women cut the hair of the head or any part of the body except the eyes, the Taliban would punish him severely. Taliban militants also broke into homes at any time to seek food. If he could not pay, he would do extreme torture. Gopal Babu heard from Sushmita Devi. While Sushmita Devi was working as a health worker there, she started a movement with women. His anger fell on him. Sushmita Banerjee fought for the rights of girls and education in Afghanistan with her life. He could not reach the end of that fight. However, Sushmita exposed the oppression of the Taliban to the world.