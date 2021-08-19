Kolkata News: From Tehatta to Kolkata, Anna visits three hospitals and finds a place in NRS! Will it be the last defense?

#Kolkata: Again the patient refers the disease to the big hospitals of the city. From the morning with two kidney failure patients, starting from Arjikar Medical College Hospital to Medical College Hospital to NRS Medical College Hospital. Anna Haldar’s (30) house is in Tehta, Nadia. I was sick for some time. There was no benefit in showing it to the local doctor. Yesterday, Anna and her husband and relatives took her to a private nursing home in Kalyani.

Doctors at the nursing home said Anna had two kidneys. There is a need for dialysis. Swami Biswajit Haldar is an agricultural laborer. He earns a total of Tk 6,000 per month. It is not possible for him to take care of two crippled kidneys in a private place. So he left Kalyani for Calcutta Government Hospital with an ambulance. At eleven o’clock in the morning, Arjikar brought Anna to the hospital in an emergency. The doctors left the patient there for three to four hours. At three o’clock in the afternoon, they referred him to the medical hospital.

Then he reached Nilratan Medical College Hospital around 5 pm. The trolleymen did not want to give any trolley to take the patient down from the ambulance to Nilratan Medical College Hospital. Because if they don’t give two hundred rupees, they don’t give the trolley. The doctor wrote for the trolley but they said there was no trolley. At the moment the patient is admitted in the emergency department of NRS. Anna’s husband Biswajit and family members are quite apprehensive even after starting a little treatment. The fare for staying with the ambulance since morning has been around five thousand rupees. According to Biswajit, a lot of expenses were incurred throughout the day and the treatment of the patient has not started yet. Can you get treatment from Kolkata now? Doubt about that. I haven’t got a bed in the hospital yet.