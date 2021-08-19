Kolkata Taxi Driver: An honest man at the steering wheel of a taxi, lost everything but went back to Jharkhand with a smile!

#Kolkata: The Jharkhand couple got back everything they lost in the taxi driver’s honesty On August 16, the couple came to the traffic guard at Howrah station and complained Munaswar Rana, a resident of Jharkhand, said they came to Howrah station by taxi from Keshtpur on August 15. Leave a bag in the taxi to catch the train Later I think the bag may have been lost The couple could not get on the train as they did not get the bag They went back to Keshtpur In the bag were two mobile phones and an ATM card worth about Rs 10,000 As soon as the complaint was received the day after the incident, the troop guard personnel of Howrah station started looking for the taxi after seeing the CCTV footage. Then on 15th August at 10:30 pm I went to monitor the CCTV and found the taxi Collect all the CCTV footage from Howrah Bridge to Howrah Station and find the taxi. It is seen that the taxi got down at Munaswar Babu, stood in the line of prepaid taxi at Howrah station and left with another passenger. After collecting the driver’s number from the prepaid taxi booth and calling him to tell him the whole story, he also admitted that the bag was lying in the taxi. He said that although there was a mobile phone in the bag, it could not be opened as it was locked Taxi driver Laxman Kumar carefully left the bag inside the taxi at home as many people got into the taxi that day. After talking to the taxi driver, the owner of the lost bag was called

On Wednesday evening, Laxman Kumar himself came and returned the lost bag to the couple Muneswar Rana said that on the one hand, due to the role of the police and the honesty of the taxi driver, they got back their lost bags Sometimes the gold goes to the taxi driver’s grandfather and the non-cooperation of the police However, hearing this incident proved that it is not always right Aplut couple still seeing honesty and goodwill towards police work On the other hand, Sukanta Karmakar, Inspector-in-Charge of Traffic Guard, Howrah City Police, said, “On behalf of the police, I would like to thank taxi driver Laxman Kumar for his honesty.”