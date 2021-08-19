Landslide: Bangla-Sikkim road communication destroyed by heavy rains and landslides overnight, submerged Siliguri

Siliguri: It rained continuously from the hills overnight in Siliguri and adjoining areas. Due to incessant rains, the lifeline of Bengal and Sikkim collapsed again on National Highway 10. The landslide in the 29-mile area cut off road communication between Siliguri and Sikkim and Kalimpong. Rows and rows of cars lined both sides of the national highway. Road communication is going on in a very necessary detour. Due to repeated landslides, the misery of the commuters has reached its peak. Tourists in distress. Drivers demanding alternative road communication systems or permanent solutions.

National Highway No. 10 collapsed this year. Multiple places on the 10th National Highway from Sebak to Rangpo collapsed! At least one-way vehicles are still plying in the area. It takes a lot of time to reach the destination by the national highway. Drivers are sweating profusely. And so there is a demand to start traffic on the alternative Lover Road. Although it takes more time, the road is very good

Senior engineers and staff of the NH Division of the Public Works Department have already reached the spot to repair the landslide on National Highway 10. Work has started to remove the landslide. The Public Works Department claims that it will take some time for the big landslide to subside. However, efforts are being made to return the road to one-way traffic.

Meanwhile, Ashoknagar area of ​​Siliguri’s 31st ward is under water due to continuous rains. Many houses have been flooded. Somewhere on the road there is knee water and somewhere there is waist level water. Extremely miserable locals. Virtually housebound locals.

Local resident Khokon Ghosh said, “There is no drainage system in the area. Drainage is not repaired every day. And so the area is submerged after a few hours of continuous rain. ” Locals accused of indifference against the municipality. Regrettably, only the promises match the fee per year. All the announcements fell into the file to say goodbye to the rain!