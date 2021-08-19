Weather Update: Twenty-four Parganas float today, black shadow of disaster in the sky from north to south

5 mins ago admin


The face of the sky from morning. The weather office is clear that the rain will continue for the time being. There will be partly cloudy sky in Kolkata all day today. The possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms has already been announced. The face of the sky from morning. The weather office has made it clear that rain from north to south will continue for the time being. There will be partly cloudy sky in Kolkata all day today. The possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms has already been announced. All information- Biswajit Saha.

Humidity discomfort due to water vapor in the air. The minimum temperature this morning was 25.5 degrees. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 30.3 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 98 percent. Rainfall was a little 7.6 mm. Humidity discomfort due to water vapor in the air. The minimum temperature this morning was 25.5 degrees. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 30.3 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 98 percent. Rainfall was a little 7.6 mm.

Not only Kolkata, but the whole of South Bengal is likely to receive scattered heavy rains today. Heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia districts. The rest of the districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. Not only Kolkata, but the whole of South Bengal is likely to receive scattered heavy rains today. Heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia districts. The rest of the districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

On the other hand, heavy rain is forecast in Kochbihar of Alipurduar on Thursday. Heavy rains are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rains will continue at Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorm in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. On the other hand, heavy rain is forecast in Kochbihar of Alipurduar on Thursday. Heavy rains are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rains will continue at Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorm in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.

Explaining the cause of the disaster, the weather office said the seasonal axis extends from Jamshedpur Digha to the Bay of Bengal. There are cyclones in the adjoining areas of Jharkhand. Lots of water vapor is entering the south wind. Explaining the cause of the disaster, the weather office said the seasonal axis extends from Jamshedpur Digha to the Bay of Bengal. There are cyclones in the adjoining areas of Jharkhand. Lots of water vapor is entering the south wind.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Fake Rail Driver | Where is the guru of the fake train driver! Rail formed a special investigation team in search

1 hour ago admin

Mamata banerjee announced about Laxmir Bhandar, huge announcement! Not one, all the women in the family are lucky! See … | kolkata

6 hours ago admin

Kolkata News: From Tehatta to Kolkata, Anna visits three hospitals and finds a place in NRS! Will it be the last defense?

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Weather Update: Twenty-four Parganas float today, black shadow of disaster in the sky from north to south

5 mins ago admin

Fake Rail Driver | Where is the guru of the fake train driver! Rail formed a special investigation team in search

1 hour ago admin

Mamata banerjee announced about Laxmir Bhandar, huge announcement! Not one, all the women in the family are lucky! See … | kolkata

6 hours ago admin

Kolkata News: From Tehatta to Kolkata, Anna visits three hospitals and finds a place in NRS! Will it be the last defense?

7 hours ago admin

Afghan Student in Kolkata: Helping Afghan Youth

8 hours ago admin