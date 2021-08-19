Weather Update: Twenty-four Parganas float today, black shadow of disaster in the sky from north to south

The face of the sky from morning. The weather office has made it clear that rain from north to south will continue for the time being. There will be partly cloudy sky in Kolkata all day today. The possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms has already been announced. All information- Biswajit Saha.

Humidity discomfort due to water vapor in the air. The minimum temperature this morning was 25.5 degrees. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 30.3 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 98 percent. Rainfall was a little 7.6 mm.

Not only Kolkata, but the whole of South Bengal is likely to receive scattered heavy rains today. Heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia districts. The rest of the districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

On the other hand, heavy rain is forecast in Kochbihar of Alipurduar on Thursday. Heavy rains are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rains will continue at Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorm in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.

Explaining the cause of the disaster, the weather office said the seasonal axis extends from Jamshedpur Digha to the Bay of Bengal. There are cyclones in the adjoining areas of Jharkhand. Lots of water vapor is entering the south wind.