‘A spirited holiday destination popular for it’s scenic beauty and adventure sports’

One of India’s most popular and fast paced hospitality brands, ‘Welcomhotel’ launched its latest outpost in Katra. Welcomhotel Katra has 83 well-appointed guest rooms, a swimming pool, an array of sublime activities on-site to keep one joyfully engaged.

Welcomhotel Katra offers a quintessential ITC Hotels culinary experience with signature dishes on offer. The WelcomCafe serves the best of gourmet flavours in international and regional vegetarian cuisine is one of a kind in its offerings and the finest in Katra. The traditional WelcomSthalika brings the best of this region’s vegetarian cuisine on a platter. The ingredients are sourced from the local farming community of the neighbourhood and are fresh & seasonal. The WelcomSthalika represents regional fare from Jammu region, and is prepared in Sattvik style bringing out the flavors predominant in Katra and adjoining areas. Some of these local preparations are Jammu Rajma, Ambal, Shingare ki Kadhi, Mewe ka kofta and Tumba ajwain aloo.

The curated menu uses locally grown ingredients like Jammu Rajma, walnuts, almonds, badi masala, tumba ajwain, shahi zeera, saunf, sonth and more in traditional style. These Local Love meals will take guests on the expedition to the tastes of this rich temple cuisine recreating exclusive meal experiences.

One can discover holistic Ayurveda experiences and therapies for an overall reboot of the body and mind at the soon to open Kaya Kalp Spa. The hotel also offers an ideal space both outdoor and indoor, for events, weddings and celebrations with a seamless banquet space of 2750 sqft.

Just 45 kilometres away from the Jammu airport, Welcomhotel Katra is an idyllic destination nestled in the lush green valleys and panoramic views. Amidst the pine trees, breathtakingly beautiful landscape, the hotel stands tall like a crown jewel of Katra city. The hotel is dotted with miniature hand paintings created by budding artists from the region.

Already, the finest property in the city, Welcomhotel Katra brings joy to travelers seeking a fulfilling destination experience. With spiritual tourism on a constant surge, this new addition to the city of Katra makes for a welcome change to the city’s inventory. While the mere mention of Katra brings to fore images of the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is much more to this high point destination.

Katra city is located in the foothills of Trikuta Mountains in Reasi district. It has been a preferred place for devotees for decades for its proximity to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi has pilgrims visiting all year round. Katra is the base camp for aficionados not just going to Mata Vishnu Devi, the sanctum sanctorum but also nearby places of tourist attraction.

Welcomhotel Katra is the base camp for those wanting to partake of the region’s picturesque attractions, including Patnitop. For the thrill seekers and nature lovers, Patnitop is just 85 kilometres drive away and the route to the hill station is truly poetic with the beautifully lined with pine and cedar trees.

The Patnitop hill station is the only hill station where snowfall can be seen in the winters in Jammu and hence even the locals and guests from Katra come here during the winters.

River rafting features high on the itinerary of Katra guests. The thrill of rafting in the white waters of Chenab is an unmissable experience. Katra has one of the best rafting stretches in the world with its fifteen-kilometer-long stretch bordered by lush green surroundings. Adventure lovers throng this place for water sports activities and the mesmerizing beauty.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “Brand Welcomhotel continues on its expansion spree offering guests the most beautiful destination properties like Welcomhotel Katra- popular for its scenic beauty and spiritual air. Katra truly offers the best of enriching experiences, for both pilgrimage and leisure. The globally acknowledged DNV platinum certified ‘WeAssure’ health and hygiene protocol at our hotels enables travelers to enjoy their holiday with complete peace of mind. “

Welcomhotel Katra is a destination that offers a gleeful experience to the discerning traveller who are in search of some rest and rejuvenation. Should one wish to pick a memorabilia or a local produce, one can shop in Katra for dried apples, home-grown organic products, Kashmiri chilies, woollen garments, leather jackets and hand painted miniature paintings in the colourful and bustling local markets.