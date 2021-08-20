Kolkata Updates Billions of rupees of gold was coming from Bangladesh, 6 kg of gold was found in Sinthi! See 11 mins ago admin 2 The accused was arrested by the customs office, see. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:WhatsAppShare on TumblrPrintTweetEmailTelegram Continue Reading Previous Vaccine in Kolkata: Are vaccination rules changing in Kolkata from Monday? According to municipal sources … More Stories Kolkata Updates Vaccine in Kolkata: Are vaccination rules changing in Kolkata from Monday? According to municipal sources … 1 hour ago admin Kolkata Updates The incidence of corona is a little less in Bengal! 36 thousand marriages in 6 weeks 2 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates Tollywood actor director severely injured after a road accident | Anindya Chatterjee seriously injured in the accident! He shared the photo from the hospital …– News18 Bangla 5 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.