CBI constituted 4 special units to investigate West Bengal situation CBI active in post-vote violence case! A set of decisions at a high level meeting …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe murder, rape and attempted rape cases in the state of West Bengal following the post-poll violence. Following the High Court’s order on Thursday, CBI officials from Delhi and Kolkata sat in a high-level meeting. After receiving a copy of the 124-page judgment of the court, the CBI director had a meeting with the legal team.

According to central agency sources, a number of necessary steps have been taken at the meeting. Four special teams have been formed as per the court order and the context and importance of the investigation. It is learned that there will be 7-8 officers in each of the four special investigation teams.

Apparently, a special unit has been formed with a total of 30 skilled officers to look into allegations of post-election violence in Bengal. A Joint Director will be in charge of scrutinizing all the work of this special unit. That means there are four joint directors for the four teams. The post of Joint Director is followed by a DIG, a Senior SP and three SPs.

Investigating officers will speak quickly on behalf of each team to the ‘victims’. The special team will inspect the scene and check everything. After that he will make a preliminary report and give it to the joint director. That report will go to Delhi. After the next instruction, the investigators will call the accused to the CBI office and start taking statements and will take further steps accordingly.

On Thursday, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the formation of a seat or special investigation team comprising CBI and state police officers in the aftermath of the post-poll violence. Accordingly, the CBI has started an investigation this time.

Sukant Mukherjee