Indian Oil Corporation Limited partners with Hulladek Recycling to make Kolkata e-waste free

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Kolkata Divisional Office and Retail Sales Department, West Bengal in collaboration with Kolkata based e-waste and plastic waste management company Hulladek Recycling Private Limited has launched the “Freedom from E-waste” campaign for petrol pumps to celebrate the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

The initiative was launched by Shri Pritish Bharat, Executive Director and State Head, West Bengal State Office, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shri Manas Routray, GM (Retail Sales), West Bengal State Office, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shri Tahseen Rayaz, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Kolkata Divisional Office, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Shri Chiranjib Poddar, DGM (Retail Sales), West Bengal State Office, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Shri SP Mall, Chairman, Hulladek Recycling Private Limited.

Supported by Hulladek Recycling, Indian Oil has installed e-waste bins for waste collection from petrol pump staff as well as their customers. The idea behind this initiative is to inculcate “Swachh Bhavna” in individuals visiting the petrol pumps. Hulladek Recycling will be collecting the waste from these ROs once their bins are full and will be channelizing it to authorized recyclers.

The campaign has been launched in 6 Retail Outlets of Kolkata for now: Prince Service Station, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Park, Uma Service Station, Dhakuria, Bypass Service Station, Kasba, COCO, Kasba, Mira Service Station, New Town, Ganeriwala Brothers, Opposite City Centre – II.

People can drop off their old, broken, outdated and obsolete electronic items like TV, refrigerator, washing machine, mobile phones, wires and cables in designated bins to ensure it goes for safe and certified recycling.

Indian Oil customers and channel partners were educated on the hazardous impact of improper e-waste disposal on human health as well as the environment.

Mr. S.P Mall, Chairman, Hulladek Recycling Private Limited, said, “We are glad to see corporations like IOCL taking initiatives to save our earth and create a green future. With the vision to make Kolkata e-waste free, Hulladek Recycling is all set to paint the town green by establishing proper channels of e-waste management.”

Hulladek Recycling is Eastern India’s initiative to make this world a greener place by establishing proper channels of waste collection and disposal. Embedded in the evergreen mantra of Reuse, Reduce and Recycle, Hulladek is on a quest to make India waste-free.”

Hulladek Recycling, incorporated in 2014, is an e-waste and plastic waste management company that collects and channelizes electronic and plastic waste to authorized recyclers. In 2021, Hulladek ventured into plastic waste management. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Darjeeling, Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kakinada and Bardoli. Contact numbers: 1800-212-7880 / 9903028800.