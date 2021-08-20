Mail CBI to DG for all information on post-poll violence cases in the state

#Kolkata: CBI to act on High Court order The seat is formed Formation of four CBI teams The CBI has mailed the state DG seeking details of post-poll violence (murder, rape) cases in the state. According to CBI sources, a seat has been constituted for this investigation Four special CBI teams have been formed According to CBI sources, the four teams will have a total of 25 officers There will be four joint directors in total That means there will be one joint director in each team There will be a total of four DIGs That means there will be one DIG in each team Besides, there will be a total of fifteen SPs and two ASPs That means Sp and Asp will have four to five people in each team

According to CBI sources, the CBI is going to collect all the information about the few cases that have been filed so far from each district. There are a total of 41 cases of post-vote violence (murder and rape) in the state in the High Court The districts where they are located are North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and other districts where the CBI is going to collect information. In the four teams that have been formed, the officers are coming to Kolkata from different states including Delhi, Dehradun, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Chennai and Orissa. There are also officers from Kolkata The four Joint Directors at the head of the four teams are IPS Anurag (coming from Delhi), IPS Ramnish Gir (coming from Bhopal), IPS Sampad Meena (coming from Lucknow), IPS Binit Binayak (coming from Chandigarh).

According to the High Court, a total of 41 post-poll cases (including rape and murder) have been filed in the state. However, according to the NHRC report, the number of cases is slightly different As a result, the CBI is investigating the whole matter In other words, if there are cases of post-poll violence (rape, murder) in more than 41 states, the CBI will also investigate them. In this case, there will be a separate case or FIR for each case A meeting on the issue was held at the Nizam’s Palace with several senior officers today Details of each case will be collected by CBI and then FIA will be done In other words, in the case of post-poll violence (rape, murder), the CBI is gearing up as per the order of the High Court.