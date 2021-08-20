Mamata Banerjee demands direct cash transfer of 7500 every month by central government 6500 per month per family! Mamata demands from the center, the rest of the opposition – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The central government should provide financial assistance of seven and a half thousand rupees per family per month This was demanded by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting of the Opposition on Friday at the initiative of Sonia Gandhi. This proposal of the Trinamool leader has been taken seriously by the opposition leadership including the Congress A joint statement from the leaders of the 19 parties participating in the meeting was released on behalf of the Congress. The proposal made by Mamata Banerjee is at number 2 in the list of decisions taken at the meeting

According to sources, Mamata suggested at a meeting of opposition leaders that the central government should provide financial assistance of Rs 6,500 per month to families who are not covered by income tax. He also asked the opposition to be vocal in this demand A joint statement issued on the Congress’ Twitter account further demanded that the Center should make arrangements to provide free daily necessities to the people along with Rs 7,500 per month.

We call upon the people of India to rise to the occasion to defend our secular, democratic Republican order with all our might. Save India today, so that we can change it for a better tomorrow. – Joint Statement by Leaders of 19 Opposition Parties pic.twitter.com/0FjiM1hm07 – Congress (INCIndia) August 20, 2021

Work on the Lakshmi Bhandar project has already started in the state The state government will send the women of the family to the bank account every month by keeping the election promise In the same way, no family member pays income tax, the Chief Minister demanded to pay Rs 8,000 to such families in the country.

At the call of Sonia Gandhi, a total of 19 party leaders attended the meeting Sonia, Mamata Banerjee urges all opposition parties to unite before 2024, forgetting their own interests to defeat the BJP. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also attended the virtual meeting. Opposition leaders like DMK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, Maharashtra chief minister Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and JDS’s HD Deve Gowda were also present. Leaders of parties like CPM, CPI, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, RJD also attended the meeting. In addition to providing financial assistance per family, a joint statement issued by the Congress called for speeding up coronary vaccination.