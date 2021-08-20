Mamata Banerjee || ‘I will sit in SSKM every one week-15 days’, why did Mamata suddenly make such a decision?

#Kolkata: ‘I will sit here every Thursday or every 15 days. The hospital is an important place for me. Since the health building is far away, we have decided to come and sit here with 10-12 people every 15 days. ” This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while visiting SSKM Hospital on Thursday.

He was in SSKM for about four hours that day. State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, SSKM officials and senior doctors were there with the Chief Minister. Mamata had a long discussion with them about the state’s health infrastructure. He then said that he would come to SSKM every 15 days and hold such meetings.

Mamata reached SSKM around 4.30 pm on Thursday. After visiting the hospital, he had a meeting with the health secretary and doctors. Afterwards, the Chief Minister said, ‘Monitoring of health infrastructure in the state will be carried out from SSKM Hospital for the time being. I will meet the health secretary and doctors at SSKM every 15 days to find out about health issues. The Chief Minister further said, “Since there are five big hospitals in the state in Kolkata. Many times there are problems in many hospitals. So the health secretary will be with me to solve all those problems. I will bring the chief secretary with me sometime. ‘ Note that he can also go to SSKM next Thursday. You will be there for an hour that day.

Incidentally, after coming to power in the state, Mamata Banerjee decided to overhaul the health system. Similarly, a multi-super specialty hospital has been set up in each district. He also makes occasional surprise visits to hospitals. But even then, multiple complaints surfaced about government hospitals. Sometimes there is no bed, sometimes the referee complains again. Waiting for the third wave of corona to come upon him. In this situation, government hospitals have been instructed to build infrastructure in advance. But what is being done even if instructed? This time the administrative head of the state will also monitor the matter in SSKM. That is why the decision of the Chief Minister seems to be awkward.