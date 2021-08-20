on 20 august rain forecast in North and South Bengal | Fear of rain across the state, yellow alert in these districts …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rainfall will continue across the state in the next 24 hours (West Bengal Weather Update) 7 The Alipore Meteorological Office said there was a risk of light to moderate rains in South Bengal districts as well as heavy rains in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

The West Bengal Weather Office has issued a Rain Alert for heavy rains in five districts of North Bengal, namely Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. These districts are likely to receive more than 200 mm of rainfall. Malda and Dinajpur are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

The sky in Kolkata will be cloudy today. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata at the moment. Today, the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 30.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal. The maximum humidity is 96 percent and the minimum is 6 percent. In the last 24 hours, Kolkata has received 5.2 mm of rain.

At the moment the active seasonal axis extends from Jamshedpur to the Bay of Bengal via Digha. There is also a cyclone over Jharkhand As a result of these two, a large amount of water vapor is entering the state. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the amount of rainfall in the state will decrease and the temperature will rise slightly after the effects of the cyclone subside tomorrow.