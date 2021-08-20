Red Bull BC One Cypher India is back, to be held on September 4

The Red Bull BC One Cypher India returns in 2021 for its sixth edition. Breakers from around the country participated in all-digital qualifiers for the first time ever, to determine the top 16 b-boys and top 4 b-girls who will make it through to compete at the Red Bull BC One Cypher India. These breakers, from nine cities across the country, will now vie for the title and the chance to represent India at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland, on November 5 and 6. Catch all the action from the Red Bull BC One Cypher India live on September 4, on Red Bull TV, YouTube and Facebook.

In the b-boys category, the finalists are B-Boy Flying Machine, B-Boy Wildchild, B-Boy Tornado, B-Boy Flexagon, and B-Boy Shafi from Mumbai, B-Boy Diamond, B-Boy Jin, B-Boy Demon, and B-Boy Kemio from New Delhi, B-Boy Crazy Bright from Chennai, B-Boy Shawn from Bengaluru, B-Boy Icon from Chandigarh, B-Boy Gomb from Itanagar, B-Boy Pappu from Imphal, B-Boy KC from Jaipur, and B-Boy Armstrong from Nashik.

In the b-girls category, B-Girl Jo from Bengaluru, B-Girl Pace from New Delhi, B-Girl Bar-b from Mumbai and B-Girl Glib from Jaipur will compete for the title.

Red Bull BC One All Stars B-Boy Wing and B-Boy Junior, along with B-Girl Sarah Bee will judge the Red Bull BC One Cypher India.

Hailing from South Korea, B-Boy Wing started breaking at the age of 12, with his older brother Skim being his biggest inspiration. Over the years, he has won several global breaking championships, including the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2008. See more on B-Boy Wing here.

French breaker B-Boy Junior is one of the most well-known names in the breaking scene around the world. Famous for his handstand acrobatics and incredible strength, B-Boy Junior battled a disability at a young age to become a hugely successful global breaking icon. See more on B-Boy Junior here.

Born in France to Algerian parents, B-Girl Sarah Bee started breaking at the age of 11. Today she’s one of the most sought-after B-Girls, regularly travelling the world to judge and participate in competitions, hold workshops and more. See more on Sarah Bee here.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE: Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. Every year, thousands of breakers compete for a chance to represent at the World Final. With 17 World Finals hosted in major cities around the world since 2004, Red Bull BC One has over 60 events and programs in over 30 markets. For countries without an event, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle gives anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world, a fighting chance to become their next country champion. Red Bull BC One is also home to one of the most competitive breaking crews in the world, the Red Bull BC One All Stars.