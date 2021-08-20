The incidence of corona is a little less in Bengal! 36 thousand marriages in 6 weeks

#Kolkata: Wedding spree in the whole of Bengal and the city of Kolkata! Corona infection has decreased a bit The bride and groom are taking advantage of the opportunity From the second week of July, there are still about 36,000 wedding parties in Bengal! As a result of the second wave of corona in May-June, many weddings had to be canceled Jamaat had no chance So even though the wedding day was right, many families did not walk that path The wedding day was postponed to 7 Everyone thinks of fixing the next wedding day depending on the growth of the corona No one wanted to miss out on the opportunity to relax government regulations and reduce the incidence of coronary heart disease. The wedding hall has been set up in a hurry The city witnessed thousands of marriages in a few weeks 4 thousand marriages have taken place in the last six weeks

According to government estimates, 9948 marriage certificates have been prepared Shravan month 6 has ended after 15th August Since then Hindus have not been married at this time Similarly, Muharram 7 has started from 10th August At this time, marriage in the Muslim religion is closed All the wedding ceremonies have been held before him

Many people postponed their marriages because of government restrictions Many people decided to postpone their marriage due to corona attack Bedika and Rohit’s marriage was decided on July 1 However, as a result of government rules, the family decided to change the wedding day On July 15, their four hands became one

On the other hand, Soham Roy said that his wedding day was June 26 However, both the bride and groom are affected by corona As a result, they have to postpone the marriage They got married on August 2