Tollywood actor director severely injured after a road accident | Anindya Chatterjee seriously injured in the accident! He shared the photo from the hospital …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tollywood actor and director Anindya Chatterjee was involved in an accident on Thursday night. On the bypass that night, just before Ruby, a car came on the actor’s bike and hit him. The actor was seriously injured in the accident. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors also released him after initial treatment. However, according to the doctors’ advice, Anindya will have to rest for a few days.

The actor himself reported the accident on social media. Anindya Chatterjee also shared a photo from the hospital. The actor wrote on Facebook about the accident, ‘I am telling those who are worried about me, I am fine now. Back home. I had an accident this morning. A car came and hit my bike. The bike is fine, but I’m injured. The doctor told me to rest for a few days. Then I will return to shooting. The actor also thanked his two friends for this post. Written with, I will go out with the bike again soon!

Anindya Chatterjee is a very popular actor in Tolipara. He has captivated the viewers by acting in web series along with big screen. Even on social media, Anindya is very popular. The number of followers is not less. In the words of the actor, Anindya has given a message on social media to reassure the fans and loved ones.