Behala Nurse stranded in Afghanistan crying for help | Behala girl under house arrest in Afghanistan with two children …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sanghamitra Dafadar, a resident of Behala Sakherbazar, is under house arrest in Saran, Afghanistan. Nurse Sanghamitra is under house arrest with her two children. Food is running out. Taliban Terror is patrolling outside the house. In this situation, this girl of Behala (Behala Resident) broke down. He said he was anxious to return to the country.

Sanghamitra’s elderly parents are spending their days anxiously at Behala’s house. Once the girl returns, the elderly couple refuses to send her to Afghanistan. It is learned that Sanghamitra Dafadar is a nurse by profession. It has also been difficult to collect food for fear of Taliban militants. The family is begging the government to rescue them quickly and bring them back to the country.

Behala’s Sanghamitra’s anxious message, “I am very scared. Absolutely captive here. There is no one of your own. I want to go back to my own country. But I do not understand who to contact. What to do. I don’t know who to tell. I am alone here with two children. ” When contacted in the video call, the young woman cried. He is now stuck in Afghanistan with his two children. Occupied by the Taliban where life and death are synonymous. This helpless plea to save lives is increasing the discomfort of this state.

According to family sources, Sanghamitra Devi now lives outside Kabul. Sanghamitra, a nurse by profession, went to Afghanistan in 2002 to work. Afghanistan, like many others, is stuck with two children after the Taliban took over. Not leaving the house in panic. Outside, Taliban militants carry mortars and Kalashnikovs. Afghans, especially women, have a past experience of bone marrow.