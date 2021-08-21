CCTV Camera with GPS To be installed excise department issued directive | Strict instructions given to bars …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid Restrictions continue in West Bengal Bars. In most of the cases, it is seen that the bars of different cities of the state are still open even after the scheduled time. This time the state government (West Bengal Govt) has taken a tough decision because of him. The excise department of the West Bengal government has instructed to install CCTV cameras inside all the bars. Such instructions have been given in the interest of law and order.

Earlier, the state government had directed to install CCTV in bars (West Bengal Bars). However, this time the CCTV camera has been asked to connect IP and GPS (CCTV Camera with GPS), so that the officials of the Excise Department can sit in their office and get the footage directly inside the bar.

The State Excise Department issued the guidelines for all bars. All instructions have been asked to be implemented within the next two weeks. The guidelines state that CCTV cameras must be installed in all licensed bars and in extended parts of bars. The camera should be placed in such a way that the whole counter is under the surveillance of CCTV camera. Just having video footage is not enough. The conversation should be heard.

The state has directed to bring the entrance and exit doors of the bars, the entire inside of the bars and the extended part of the bars under CCTV. CCTV cameras have been asked to be on from one hour before the opening of the bar in the evening till 4 am. Bars have also been instructed to record footage of days when alcohol will not be served. The footage cannot be destroyed for up to 30 days after recording.

Not only that, the state has also fixed the quality of CCTV cameras. That said, high-definition resolution CCTV cameras need to be installed so that the inside view of the bar can be clearly captured. Must have at least 25 frames per second. Have a backup of at least 7 days and if necessary hand it over to the excise department. The excise department has also made it clear that the technology that will be in the CCTV cameras should be IP dependent, so that if necessary, it can be given to the excise department in the form of live video, online.

Incidentally, in the midst of increasing corona, there were repeated complaints that various bars, including the city of Kolkata, were kept open till midnight. Earlier, police raided Bhabanipur and Park Street areas and raided several bars and restaurants. But even then, one incident after another of breaking the rules is not going to be stopped. This time the state government is walking on the path of tougher decision.



