CPM suspends Ajanta Biswas for 6 months, punishes Jago for writing in Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CPM has suspended Ajanta Biswas, daughter of late CPM leader Anil Biswas, for six months for writing an editorial in Trinamool mouthpiece Jago Bangla. The decision was taken after a meeting of the CPM’s Kolkata district committee at Promod Dasgupta Bhavan on Saturday. The matter has been sent to Alimuddin Street for sealing the decision of Ajanta’s punishment However, the party did not say anything publicly

Ajanta Biswas had written the answer editorial in Jago Bangla in three installments a few days ago There, she praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a woman politician As soon as the text of the first installment came out, CPM 7 became uncomfortable There is a strong debate on the issue Because Ajanta himself is a member of CPM According to sources, the party leadership advised Ajanta to withdraw the rest of the installment after the release of the first installment in Jago Bangla. Although Ajanta Biswas was adamant in his decision His writings were published in Jago Bangla in three installments

After that, the concerned Area Committee 7 protested against Ajanta But they were not satisfied with the response to the show After that, Ajanta was somehow sure of being punished Because CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra also gave that indication However, there were doubts about the level of punishment On behalf of the Area Committee, the Calcutta District Committee recommended that Ajanta Biswas be suspended for six months. However, many in the party wanted Ajanta to be suspended for three months In the end, however, the CPM’s Calcutta District Committee 7 kept the area committee’s recommendation unchanged