How long will it rain? The weather office issued the warning from north to south

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, it will rain in North Bengal. Warning of heavy rain on Monday, Tuesday. Rain will decrease from tomorrow, temperature will increase. Humidity discomfort will increase. Heavy rains are forecast in Alipurduar and Kochbihar on Saturday and Sunday. Rain will increase in Alipurduar and Kochbihar from Monday. Heavy rains are also forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri.