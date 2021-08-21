Post Poll Violence || The CBI, which is very active in post-poll violence cases, started the process of filing FIRs as soon as it took charge

#Kolkata: The CBI wants to file an FIR soon after the formation of the Special Team on Post Poll Violence. The meeting continued till Friday night with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency and the Joint Director of the Special Four Team. Apparently, it has been decided that the CBI will start its work from next week.

According to intelligence sources, the team may go to Canning in South 24 Parganas. Because most of the news of post-poll violence came from Canning. According to sources, the CBI will investigate into four district-wise zones. There will be one team each in charge of North Bengal, South Bengal, West Bengal and Kolkata. The team will be led by a joint director. The CBI will file a separate FIR in the case of murder and unnatural death. No complaints will be tagged or covered. The CBI on Friday sought information from the state’s Director General of Police Birendra and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra about the allegations. The process of FIR will start as soon as the documents of those cases are received.

A special investigation team led by four state IPS officers, Sumanbala Sahu, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar, is investigating the murder and rape in a post-poll violence case, the CBI said on Thursday. Gave. A larger bench of the Chief Justice directed the Calcutta High Court to submit a report on the progress of the case on October 4.

Sukanta Mukherjee