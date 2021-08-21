Sealdah Station | Metro: Sealdah station premises are changing radically! Volvo change courtesy of Metro

#Kolkata: Sealdah station is changing with the help of Metro. The work around the Sealdah Metro on the ground is almost over. According to Metro Railway sources, the work of arranging all the parking spaces from the upper gate of the station is almost complete. Roads in the station area will soon be replaced with open ones. Just as the work is progressing fast under the ground, so is the work progressing fast above the ground. As a result, the look is changing at the busiest Sealdah station premises. Sealdah, one of the largest stations of the Eastern Railway, is changing with the help of Metro Rail.

Sources said that the Sealdah station will be completed within the next six months. Due to this, the entire station premises will be changed. Sealdah is going to be a very important station of the East-West Metro project. The Kolkata Metro Railway Authority is hopeful that millions of passengers will use the metro from this station. Since the metro station and the railway station are very close, additional importance is being given to the convenience of the passengers.

The metro line is 18.5 meters below the ground. Fulbagan Metro Station on one side of Sealdah Station, Esplanade Metro Station on the other. Since the Esplanade metro station is going to be a junction station, it is assumed that proper measures will have to be taken to control the crowd at Sealdah metro station as well. “Sealdah is going to be a very important station because people from different parts of the suburbs will come and catch the metro. There is ample space for crowd control and a proper north of Sealdah station,” said Rupak Sarkar, chief operating manager of ITD-CEM, the official in charge of building the Sealdah metro station. We have done our best to ensure that people are sent to the main and southern rail platforms so that people are not harmed. “

There are 9 stairs in the station for the convenience of passengers. Sealdah can be easily reached through the wide space to the south. It has been widened for convenience. In addition, there are stairs at multiple ends to enter and exit the metro station. There are a total of 18 escalators in the station. There are a total of 26 ticket counters. There will be several ticket counters for those who have physical problems. Has been specially lowered.

Besides, there are 5 lifts for the convenience of travel. There are 3 platforms in total. Since there will be a lot of passengers, the island platform has been kept. The work of arranging the station has already started. Floor sorting work has started. According to sources, the Railway Safety Commissioner will visit Sealdah station in the second week of October this year. Sealdah station will be ready for passenger traffic before Pujo. Rupak Babu said that by October 2021, they will hand over the Sealdah station to the metro rail.