Subrata Mukherjee gets more responsibility Ill Sadhan Pandey, Subrata Mukherjee's responsibilities in state cabinet increased – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Seriously ill minister Sadhan Pandey 6 Therefore, in his absence, Subrata Mukherjee was given the additional responsibility of managing the offices in the hands of Sadhan Pandey. As a result, this time Subrata Mukherjee will have to handle the responsibilities of the Consumer Protection Department and the self-help groups and self-office in the hands of Sadhan Pandey. This information has been given by Nabanna on this day by issuing government guidelines

So far, Subrata Mukherjee has been in charge of panchayats, rural development, government agencies and industrial restructuring. In terms of experience, he is one of the senior ministers in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet

Sadhan Pandey, who has been seriously ill for the last several days He is undergoing treatment at the hospital Although Sadhan Pandey’s physical condition has improved somewhat, his condition is still quite worrying That is why the responsibility of the offices in the hands of Sadhan Pandey was given to Subrata Mukherjee.

