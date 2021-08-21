Two accused of murdering a businessman in New Market have been arrested by the anti-gang branch of Kolkata Police

#Kolkata: Saif Khan, a businessman in New Market, was arrested in connection with the murder. Officers of the anti-hooliganism branch of the Kolkata Police made the arrest The car used in the rescue murder According to intelligence sources, the vehicle in which the businessman was taken from Kolkata to Jamtara in Jharkhand was interrogated. The names of the victims are Aftab Alam and Nazare Alam Accused arrested from Beniapukur and Narkeldanga

The bankal court ordered transit remand till August 24 if the detainees were taken to the bankal court. Mihijam police officers came to New Market police station on the same day The detainees were taken to Jharkhand on the same day. Why were they killed? According to intelligence sources, the accused are known to Saif for business reasons The accused borrowed about Rs 15 lakh from Saif Although some money was returned, about two-three lakh rupees was left to be paid Saif therefore pressured the accused to return the money That’s when the assassins saw the crime thriller and planned to kill him in cold blood

After that, he called Saif on Tuesday to return the money Saif met with the accused to take money How was the murder committed? According to intelligence sources, Saif Khan left home on Tuesday evening Saif met Aftab Alam and Nazare Alam Then he mixed sleeping pills in the beer and fed it to Saif Saif was taken unconscious in a car and reached Jharkhand There he was taken to a field in Jamtara on the side of the highway and brutally killed by cutting his throat with a sharp knife and grabbing the hair behind his head. After that, the police of Mihi Jam police station recovered the decapitated body from the field Saif had the key to the scooter in his pocket There, the police found the address of the Kolkata shop with the key ring After that, the police of Mihi Jam police station got Saif’s home address and phone number by calling the shop

Saif left home on Tuesday and never returned On Wednesday, Mihi Jam police informed the man of the house that Saif had been strangled to death Family members identify the body The name of the investigation is Mihi Jam Thana Contact New Market Police Station Officials of the Calcutta Hooligan Suppression Branch are trying to find out how the businessman reached Jamtara from Kolkata. Who killed there? Because the tower location of the mobile was found in Khidirpur till 9:16 pm The anti-hooligan branch arrested two accused from Beniapukur and Narkeldanga on Friday night by Mobile Tower Location and Electronics Surveillance. Kayes Khan, the grandfather of the deceased, said, “The culprits should be severely punished. They should suffer like this for the rest of their lives. We want severe punishment for the brutal way in which they killed their brother.” But did not return at night

Police in Jharkhand’s Mihi Jam police station said on Wednesday that a decapitated body had been recovered from a Jamtara field. After that Mihi Jam Thana contacted the family and the police of New Market Thana The two accused arrested in that incident are from Kolkata ARPITA HAZRA