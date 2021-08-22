By Polls in West Bengal: Time is running out, final preparations for by-elections! Trinamool in the commission again

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is going to draw the attention of the Election Commission again rather than holding a quick by-election in the state. The Trinamool Congress will present all the information about the Corona situation in the state and the Corona situation in the various centers where by-elections will be held. Work is already underway to keep in touch with the health department. Letters have already been sent to various political parties on behalf of the Election Commission. They have been asked to give their views on the elections by August 30.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “The views of the Trinamool Congress will be conveyed in due course.” The state has already collected reports on the cowardly condition of all these centers. According to Trinamool Congress sources, the situation is good everywhere. Bhabanipur is now Kovid zero. So are Shantipur and Gosaba. The Kovid situation has become minimal in other places. As a result, there was no need to hold elections anywhere thinking of Corona. This report will be given to the Election Commission. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “When the last few rounds of elections were called to be held simultaneously, the state was rife with corona infection. Nevertheless, multiple rounds of voting were held.

Time is running out. However, the commission has not yet announced any time or date for the by-elections. The Trinamool Congress is going to be vocal again in demanding that by-elections be held in 6 centers of the state by November. A few days ago, Trinamool leader Yashwant Sinha had said that the vote was being delayed to put them in trouble. This time, therefore, the Trinamool Congress is going to rush for a quick by-election. Incidentally, the Trinamool has gone to the Election House in Delhi and demanded a by-election. The Trinamool Congress has also visited the CEO’s office in Kolkata.