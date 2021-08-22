Cholera and Malaria in Kolkata | Corona has not decreased, cholera-malaria is increasing in Kolkata!

#Kolkata: The incidence of corona has not yet completely subsided. Among them, malaria is on the rise in the current monsoon season. Cholera is even being detected. According to the Kolkata Municipality, 2,600 people have been infected with malaria in the city from January to August this year. In July alone, 300 people were infected with malaria in the city. In addition, several cholera patients have been found in Kolkata in the last few months. According to sources, several government and private hospitals have admitted patients with cholera symptoms. It is known through sources, Rajabazar. Outbreaks of cholera have been reported in Maniktala Khalpar, Park Circus, Topsia and Panihati areas of North 24 Parganas.

In this context, some full administrators questioned Firhad Hakim on the Talk to KMC program on Saturday. Firhad Hakim, however, assured. The municipality is taking necessary steps. In his words, I am keeping an eye on the situation. Cholera comes from the water, where we get such news, will take all the necessary steps.

Sources said that the last outbreak of cholera was seen in Kolkata in 2015. Hundreds of patients were infected. Frequent bowel movements, pain in different muscles of the body, feeling overwhelmed by children. This time too, such cases are being traced from more than one place. In this situation, doctors say, there is no need to panic. But be careful.

According to municipal sources, the incidence of malaria is higher in boroughs 4, 5, 6 and 7 this time. That report has been sent to the health building from the municipality. According to municipal sources, the municipality administration has also held a meeting on this. Complaints The area adjacent to the College Street caste market is flooded all year round. Firhad instructed that the officials of the market department should be quick to deal with the matter.