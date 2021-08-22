Kolkata News: Godown Mystery in Barabazar! Can’t even imagine what happened to the police …

#Kolkata: Officers and forces of the Enforcement Branch were forced to retreat under heavy obstacles and pressure. The shop owner also threatened to take legal action against Yugalkishore Da, an official of the Calcutta Enforcement Branch. Jugal Babu had the news that a large quantity of foreign cigarettes was illegally stored in a godown at Rajakatra in the big market. In that source, he asked the shop owner named Chandan Pal Chowdhury to open his godown shots. Chandan Babu refused to show the godown. Later, Chandan Babu’s son Sandeep Pal Chowdhury and his lawyer Abhishek Chakraborty came to the spot.

It was alleged that the police were forced to show the godown of their choice and the work of the police was also obstructed. There are lots of shops in Barabazar, Rajakatara building, along with godown. When you climb to the top of the building, it looks like a sphere puzzle. Enforcement detectives even brought in people to open the lock. Yet not a single godown could be opened.

Lawyer Abhishek Chakraborty, on behalf of the godown owner, wants to see the search warrant and the documents they have come to raid. According to the EB, they search in this way and confiscate the goods and also file a case. Different types of debates about the law started. Among them, the main owner of the shop Sandeep Pal Chowdhury was repeatedly trying to influence any political leader by calling him. At that time EB’s team was a bit soft. However, a case was filed against Sandeep a year ago for illegal possession of foreign cigarettes. That case is still ongoing.