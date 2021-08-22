Lockdown has hit deep! Rathindra Cinema Hall closed forever – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One movie hall after another is being locked. This time the old cinema hall of Sodpur area Rathindra (Rathindra Cinema Hall) was closed. Not temporarily. This cinema hall was closed forever. Rathindra has decided to close the cinema hall forever even after investing around crores of rupees.

It is learned that the sound system, screen, sofa and seats have already been removed from the cinema hall. This time it is being decided that the cinema hall will be used as a commercial space. In a post on Facebook, Rathindra informed that the cinema hall is going to be closed.

The post said, “Over the past few weeks, we’ve received a variety of messages from our favorite audiences. We’ve tried to respond to them. We’ve redesigned the cinema hall with modern audiences in mind. A lockdown weakened our minds but we tried to turn around and open the cinema hall. But the second lockdown hit us the hardest. There was no income even after spending crores of rupees. “

The post goes on to say, “Our future is uncertain and that’s why we’re pulling down the cinema hall screen forever without saying goodbye to our favorite audience.” The cinema hall was decorated at a cost of crores of rupees. But under the pressure of lockdown, Rathindra has decided to close the cinema hall. This post spread on social media right now. It was the cinema hall named after Kharadha-Sodpur region. And so people were involved in the nostalgia of the cinema hall. As a result, many have expressed regret over the news of the closure of the cinema hall.

On the other hand, the famous cinema hall Paradise in Kolkata was closed due to the epidemic. However, the cinema hall is about to open in a completely new incarnation. It is learned that Paradise is going to follow the same path as retail outlets have been set up in Prachi Cinema Hall.