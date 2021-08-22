Weather Update: Rain will decrease, temperature will rise! Get state weather updates …

14 mins ago admin



Weather Update is going on in South Bengal with rain.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Malaria Patient In Kolkata: Cholera As well as Malaria Patient Search in Kolkata! New danger in Corona

4 hours ago admin

CPM suspends Ajanta Biswas for 6 months, punishes Jago for writing in Bangla – News18 Bangla

9 hours ago admin

Subrata Mukherjee gets more responsibility Ill Sadhan Pandey, Subrata Mukherjee’s responsibilities in state cabinet increased – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Weather Update: Rain will decrease, temperature will rise! Get state weather updates …

14 mins ago admin

Malaria Patient In Kolkata: Cholera As well as Malaria Patient Search in Kolkata! New danger in Corona

4 hours ago admin

CPM suspends Ajanta Biswas for 6 months, punishes Jago for writing in Bangla – News18 Bangla

9 hours ago admin

Subrata Mukherjee gets more responsibility Ill Sadhan Pandey, Subrata Mukherjee’s responsibilities in state cabinet increased – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Cholera panic in Kolkata in Corona! What are the symptoms? Learn …

12 hours ago admin