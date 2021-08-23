Bangla News || There was huge support at the ballot box, Perth at the meeting to keep the minds of government employees, what to discuss?

#Kolkata: The aim is to keep in mind the West Bengal Government Employees. What is their experience like going to work all the time. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is looking to understand that. Partha Chatterjee will hold a meeting with the presidents and state leaders of the 24 district workers’ unions in her room in the assembly on August 24.

Duhre Sarkar (Duare Sarkar) to Lakshmi Bhandar (Lakhsmi Bhandar Scheme). Sympathetic from Kanyashree. The state government has launched multiple social projects. The state government is also keeping an eye on the benefits of this project so that people from all walks of life can easily get it. And that is why the emphasis has been on the ‘government at the door’ camp. And all these functions are being done by the state government employees. That is why the Trinamool Congress wants to know the experience of government employees After hearing their actual experience, the team may give necessary advice in implementing the project. That is why this meeting has been called with the leaders and representatives of the party’s government employees’ organization.

Crowds have flooded the ‘Door to Government’ project camp from day one. According to the administration, Lakshmi’s Bhandar project is at the top in terms of consumer demand in the state. About 50 lakh applications have been submitted. According to state government sources, the highest crowd was in South 24 Parganas district. Then there are Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts. The state government has given the opportunity to apply for about 17 projects from different camps across the state. The most important of these is the Lakshmi Bhandar project. Asha workers, Anganwari workers and women from self-help groups and students under the Kanyashree project are also being used to bring these projects to the lowest strata of society.

This time the ruling party wants to know that experience from the government employees. The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee will meet them tomorrow to know the whole situation. He said, “The Chief Minister has started this project as promised in the elections. Government employees at different levels are performing this duty everywhere. Therefore, it is being considered to exchange views with the state and district leaders of the federation to know their experience.”

Incidentally, Shuvendu Adhikari took care of this organization for a long time before he left the party. There were several organizational reshuffles before he left for the BJP. Employees’ organizations will be reorganized. Nowhere at the state or district level has a full committee been formed yet Although the chairman of the district committee has been nominated, it has not been done at the state level yet All these issues will also be important in this discussion. According to political circles, this review and exchange of views before the referendum is becoming especially important. In the Assembly polls, however, government employees supported the Trinamool in the ballot box.

ABIR GHOSHAL