#Kabul: Those who are stuck in Afghanistan want to come back Even many Afghans are reluctant to leave the country The whole world is beginning to see the brutal form of the Taliban again But back to Kabul, a Bengali teacher had the opposite tone Because Tamal Bhattacharya 6, a resident of Birati On Sunday night, he returned from Kabul to his home in Olaichanditla, Nimta, Birati

Tamal 7 used to teach in a school in Kabul On the afternoon of August 15, four Taliban militants suddenly broke into the school. Tamal and his colleagues were terrified of everyone. After that, the Taliban militants guarded the school for two to three days. Outside, at least 50 Taliban militants are roaming around armed. Twenty to twenty-five more Taliban militants entered the school on the morning of the 17th. Rocket launcher on someone’s shoulder, Insus in someone’s hand, or sophisticated weapon.

Several of the teachers in the school were Indian. Everybody suffers from nervousness when they see the boasting of Taliban fighters in front of their eyes. Standing in front of his house in Olaichanditala, Birati, Tamal said, “I heard about the violence of the Taliban twenty years ago. Now the Taliban want to create a new Afghanistan. The girls will come to school and study.” But their bodies will be covered from head to toe.

Tamal used to teach at Cordon International School in Kabul He added that the Taliban did not want teachers, doctors and engineers to leave Afghanistan. Tamal claims the Taliban want to gift a new Afghanistan. According to the teacher, even after spending a few days in Kabul in a state of anxiety, he did not see any examples of violent Taliban in the news or in the papers. Tamal said the Taliban played cricket with school teachers. They are also fascinated by the use of tamal and conversation. The Taliban even wanted to learn English.

According to Tamal, the Taliban are angry at all Afghans who have served as American soldiers or on behalf of the United States. However, he repeatedly said that he would not have returned to the country had it not been for the Indian Air Force. He returned to Kolkata from Delhi on Sunday night. However, the Taliban escorted him to the airport at every moment, Tamal said. In his words, the Taliban are desperate to form a government. However, the people of the country do not want the Taliban to return.