Cbi on Post Poll Violence: CBI chooses new place in post-poll violence investigation in Shuvendur district! Why?

#Kolkata: The CBI has formed a special team after receiving the order of the Calcutta High Court in the post-poll violence case. A total of four teams will investigate the case. At the same time, the CBI wants to file an FIR in the case. The meeting of the Joint Directors of the four special teams involved in the case with the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency has apparently agreed that the CBI will start its work from this week. That is the source of the four joint directors coming to the state on Monday. They will come to Calcutta and sit in the meeting. The director will also attend the meeting from Delhi. Significantly, however, the CBI is changing its investigating office.

The CBI usually investigates any case in the state from the CGO Complex or Nizam’s Palace in Salt Lake. But this time it is not happening. According to sources, the Central Investigation Agency will investigate the post-vote violence case from the office of the Calcutta Port Trust. But why such a decision? It is learned that after the arrest of influential people in the Sarada and Narad cases, protests have been going on in the CGO complex and also in the Nizam Palace recently. The CBI claimed that it was difficult to conduct an investigation.

According to the Central Investigation Agency, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are being targeted. The news of post-poll violence came from Canning in South 24 Parganas. According to sources, the CBI will investigate the case by dividing it into four district-wise zones. One team each is in charge of North Bengal, South Bengal, West Bengal and Kolkata. Each team will be led by a joint director. The CBI will file a separate FIR in the case of murder and unnatural death.

The CBI has already sought information from the state’s DG (Director General of Police) Birendra and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra about the allegations. The process of FIR will start as soon as the documents of those cases are received. A larger bench of the Kolkata High Court has directed the CBI to probe the post-poll violence, murder and rape, while the rest of the unrest is being probed by a special investigation team led by four IPS officers from the state, Sumanbala Sahu, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. Gave.