Chinese Kali Temple in Kolkata: Kali Mandir Prasad Chowmein

#Kolkata: Different types of offerings are available in different temples in the country In most cases, the sweetness of the prasade matches Many times food offerings are also available In most cases it is vegetarian However, in any Kali temple, non-vegetarian food is also given to the mother So the devotees also get Amish Prasad 7 Which includes fish, even meat However, there is a Kali temple where various Chinese dishes (Kali Temple prasad noodles) are available as prasad, such as chaumin, chopsay or sticky rice! I wonder if I think However, this is real and this Kali temple is known as Chinese Kali Temple in Kolkata There are 6 in Calcutta

There are 6 Chinese Kali temples in Kolkata This temple is very famous in the Chinese town of Tangra (Chinese Kali Temple in Tangra) The Chinese neighborhood of Kolkata has a unique tradition The old Calcutta mood is captured in the Tibetan style alleys At the same time, there is also the impression of East Asia Of course, there is a handful of Chinese food In the evening, many people gather for Chinese food The situation has changed a bit since Corona’s time However, the ritual of daily worship of Kali Mandir has not changed And there is Chinese food available for prasad after puja The mother is worshiped with noodles, chopsaye, rice and vegetables

The priests of the temple are Bengali, Hindu 8 Handmade paper 7 is taught to keep away evil spirits Chinese incense with long candles is lit during Diwali Not only this, with the help of this temple you can see the difference between the two temples.

This temple was established about 20 years ago in the Tangra region This temple was built by the Chinese and Bengalis together Before the establishment of the temple, idols were worshiped under a tree in this place For 60 long years, worship was done under the trees According to the locals, once a Chinese boy’s body got bad No treatment was working In the end, his parents gave up all hope of treatment and came and swore to the goddess Their sick son was laid under a tree Gradually he recovered Since then, the Chinese faith has increased And later they also came forward to establish the temple As a result, the Chinese Kali Temple was built in the heart of Calcutta The Chinese residents of the area regularly visit this temple They bow down and take part in worship There is no difference between Hindus and Chinese Everyone worships mother with devotion