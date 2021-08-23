Dilip Ghosh: Dilip opens his mouth with frequent phone calls and exchanges with Delhi leaders! Rumors in the BJP

#Kolkata: The BJP has got ‘success’ under his leadership. The dream of seizing power in Bengal was not fulfilled, but the BJP is the only opposition party in Bengal with 16 MPs and 6 MLAs. And the role of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in this rise is undeniable. Narendra Modi himself praised Dilip Ghosh’s organizational skills when it came to campaigning in Bengal. But Dilip’s term as state president is coming to an end this year. According to the BJP’s tradition, if you sit in the post of state president twice, that post can no longer be held. So Dilip Ghosh said to move according to the party rules. But there is no shortage of practice within the Bengal BJP on who will take his place. But what is the alternative to Dilip Ghosh in the BJP? According to sources, that is what the leaders of Delhi are thinking. So for now, it has been decided that the BJP will walk the path of organizational reshuffle with Dilip Ghosh in the forefront.

Banga BJP is holding a meeting in Kolkata on Monday. It is reported that the issue of organizational reshuffle will also come up there. And before that, Dilip Ghosh has talked to the leaders of Delhi more than once. According to BJP sources, there are no plans to remove Dilip Ghosh at present. However, organizational changes will be made to strengthen the team. And the rush of that reshuffle is in the hands of Dilip Ghosh. The three-day meeting excluded North Bengal and Nadia districts. Dilip Ghosh also said, ‘Many new people have joined our team. We have become the opposition. This time we may have to be reshuffled. Change is the rule of time. ‘

However, according to BJP sources, a few days ago, the party’s all-India president JP Nadda asked Dilip Ghosh to propose a name for the party’s new state president. It is learned that Dilip himself had proposed the name of Balurghat MP Sukant Majumder for the post of BJP state president. Although there were some more names in that list, the name Sukanta was used more. Within the BJP, Sukant is known to be close to Dilip. Although Sukanta is not a well-known face compared to many others. However, he has repeatedly shown organizational skills in his area.

But what other alternative to Dilip Ghosh can become the leader of Bengal BJP at this moment? Dilip Ghosh’s term as state president is coming to an end in November this year. Dilip has twice been the state president. Therefore, he can no longer be the state president in the party policy. In that case, many people think that Dilip Ghosh should be rewarded after leaving the post of president. Some people thought that Dilip might have a place in the expansion of Narendra Modi’s second cabinet, but that did not happen. In that case, the BJP top leadership wants to keep Dilip as the face of the organization for a few more days, according to sources.