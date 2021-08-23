Kolkata environmentalists are watching the thunder signal! German technology plant along the Basanti Highway – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A mastic asphalt plant will be set up along the Basanti Highway near Kolkata. The construction of this plant with German technology will open new horizons in the streets of Kolkata. Environmentalists are seeing a thunderstorm in the proposal of this plant at Chaubaga adjacent to the wetlands of East Kolkata.

Mastic asphalt roads are very important in the city of Kolkata. In 2016, the construction of asphalt roads in the city was banned by the verdict of the environmental court. The Environmental Court ordered the closure of the hot mix plant. The Calcutta Municipality fell into disarray. The expert committee was soon formed with the officials of the state public works department KMDA HRBC and IIT Kharagpur and Kolkata municipalities. Following the order of the court, the Palmer Bazar and Garagachha hot mix plants of Calcutta Municipality were made environmentally friendly. But large scale mastic asphalt plant is required to build roads in Kolkata city. The search for land outside the city limits began following a court order. The Calcutta Municipality surveyed several lands adjoining Kolkata, including Shirakol in the South 24 Parganas. Eventually, the plant will be set up at Chaubaga along the Basanti Highway, said Ratan Dey, a member of the Kolkata Municipality’s governing body.

Some information about Kolkata Municipality plant:

★ There will be mastic asphalt plant in 10 bighas of land.

প্ল The plant will be set up at Chaubaga next to East Kolkata Wetlands.

সিদ্ধান্ত The decision to build this plant in German technology is final.

রাজ State Public Works Department, HRBC and KMDA will procure raw material for road construction from this plant.

Later in the Red category in mastic asphalt plants and environmental technologies such as sponge iron factory or industry. Environmentalists are apprehensive that such a plant is being built in the vicinity of the East Kolkata wetland. Environmental technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said that the chimneys of the smoke emitted from the factory need environmentally friendly technology and at the same time the water discharged from the factory needs to be treated. For this we have to make the technology environment friendly.

However, Ratan Dey, a member of the Calcutta Municipal Governing Council, made it clear that the mastic asphalt plant would be built in German technology in compliance with the Environmental Court’s order. A German company is already about to sign a contract with Calcutta Municipality. Ratan Dey, a member of the Calcutta Municipality’s governing body (in charge of the streets), said the German company had already shown the demo in front of Calcutta Municipality officials. At the same time, Kolkata Municipality is going to sign an agreement to build an environmentally friendly plant. The plan of Calcutta Municipality is awaiting clearance from the State Finance Department and Environment Department.

