Mamata Banerjee calls meeting to end East Bengal crisis Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on East Bengal on Wednesday, Mamata again? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Drama to wear. With the passage of time, the East Bengal agreement became a new twist. Mamata Banerjee herself entered the hall on Monday evening to break the stalemate in red and yellow. The state chief minister called a meeting with all parties at 4 pm on Wednesday. As a result, before the eight ISLs, there was a possibility of investing in East Bengal.

On Monday morning, investors decided to sever Sporting Rights by severing ties with East Bengal. Members of the crowd gathered at the club tent on Leslie Claudius Street as soon as the decision to sever investors’ ties with the club became public. The club officials sat in a meeting to determine the future of the club in the changed situation. Meanwhile, Navanne Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her excitement over the East Bengal Shree Cement relationship. The Chief Minister expressed surprise and anger at the decision of investors to step aside in the face of eight ISLs.

Mamata Banerjee said on the day, ‘This is a very bad behavior Having hung a club for so long, I can’t say now at the last moment Then why didn’t you say so long? Even after meeting me, he said that he would do it What is the secret after that that you can’t say now? We are very upset, I will let them know. “

The Chief Minister’s announcement is red-yellow in hopes of playing in ISL again. Forgetting all the bitterness with the investor Mr. Cement, the club officials are also hopeful of finding a solution in the meeting on Wednesday.

Last year, on the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, East Bengal got last-minute clearance to play ISL by attracting investors. But the signing of the contract this time in the eight ISL East Bengal game, non-game was created uncertainty. After a long tug of war, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the messiah of millions of people again.