Mamata Banerjee says schools in West Bengal may reopen after puja The school may open after Pujo, said Mamata! Depending on the third wave – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: If the third wave of corona does not take a deadly shape, school 7 can open after Pujo On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given such an indication in Navanne However, he acknowledged that the decision to reopen the school depended on how serious the third wave was.

The Chief Minister said, ‘Pujo has come According to the rules of Pujo holiday, there are school holidays till Bhai Phota Now the situation in our state is fine But when the third wave comes, there is nothing to do In many other states, the third wave has started In Kerala, the rate of infection is increasing every day in Maharashtra We also want the students to go to school. ” The Chief Minister said that after Pujo, the school will be opened after complete disinfection work

Schools have already opened in several states like Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Several other states, including Karnataka, have also decided to open schools However, the state government is reluctant to rush into the matter as the third wave is likely to affect children.

On this day a meeting of the Indigenous Development Board was held in Navanne The Chief Minister said that as per the budget announcement, 500 schools in Santali and Alchiki languages ​​would be opened in the state. Besides, the state government will also open 100 English language schools 200 schools will also be opened in Rajbangshi language