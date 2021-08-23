Nimta Teacher return from Kabul said Talibans are helpful | Bengali teacher recognizes another form of Taliban …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Taliban (Afghanistan In Taliban) are a Bengali teacher who has just returned to Calcutta from Kabul. Tamal Bhattacharya, a physics and chemistry teacher from Nimata, was given a lot of help by the Taliban (Taliban Terror) before he left Kabul. At least that is what Tamal is saying. He said that in the last few days, “the Taliban have used it well, even given it food …”. According to him, the Taliban militants assured him that he would not face any problem before returning.

Nimta Tamal Bhattacharya has been teaching in Kabul for the last few months. On Sunday night he reached Nimta’s house. And another story of Taliban-Raj was heard in his mouth. In the words of the young teacher, the ‘positive’ form of the Taliban came up again and again. Their sincerity, courtesy, love, cooperation. Even the Bengali teachers have made it clear exactly what attitude the Taliban have towards women.

In Tamal’s words, “If you don’t go to Afghanistan, you won’t understand what’s going on there. What you’ve seen about the Taliban is not entirely true. The Taliban have never killed anyone.” In fact, Tamal’s words on this day clearly show that he is sincerely grateful to the Taliban. Tamal said the Taliban had even allowed those without passports to return to their homeland. “Everyone was allowed to go so that no one would have any trouble,” he said.

Tamal also expressed his views on the Taliban’s ‘misogynistic’ label. In her words, “That’s another lie … I also thought that the Taliban meant a great deal of misogyny. They cannot accept women’s freedom. I have read various books since 9/11. The Taliban adhere to Islamic Sharia law. There is never a saying, girls will not be able to go to school. That’s what the Taliban do. There are many educated women in Afghanistan. They work in different places. The Taliban are preventing them from going to work. He said to wear hijab. ”

Naturally, the question arises, is the news that the government channel in Kabul has lost a lot of female journalists a lie? Is the news of shooting and murder also false? Tamal’s clear answer was, “I was in Kabul. Nothing like that happened in Kabul. Those who have died are due to other reasons. The school where I used to teach also has a lot of female teachers. They are all still working. Even at the university level, a lot of women are still teaching. ”

But at the same time, Tamal, a teacher by profession, reminded the Taliban that they were vindictive. However, Tamal Bhattacharya repeatedly reminded people that there were many misconceptions about the Taliban, even his own. Asked if he would like to return the next day, Tamal replied “I want to wait and watch.”