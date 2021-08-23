Partha Chatterjee vs Sayantan Basu | Perth Chatterjee warns of Trinamool-CPM cannon fire over Lady Taliban remarks

#Kolkata: Said during the vote, if you kill one, we will kill four. The commission gave the letter almost immediately. The vote is gone, BJP leader Sayantan Basu has not changed that much. Sayantan was condemned for calling the Chief Minister ‘Lady Taliban’ without naming her. Whether it is the grassroots or the CPM, everyone is simultaneously opposing such comments.

Attending a function in Bidhannagar on Sunday morning, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “If you want to see Lady Taliban, come to Kalighat in Kolkata.” “Why Tripura, go to Afghanistan,” he said, referring to the grassroots Rakhibandhan festival in Tripura.

Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee was furious. “

Perth Chatterjee further said, “I am also warning Sayantanbabu to refrain from such statements. Otherwise, the Trinamool Congress will not give up.”

In many cases, the CPM has spoken out against Mamata Banerjee. But in this case, the CPM is opposing at the grassroots level. Sujan Chakraborty, a member of the CPM’s central committee, said they lacked education and awareness so much that they did not know the Taliban were misogynistic. There is no such thing as Lady Taliban.

Note that the BJP has locked its mouth with Sayantan’s Ubach. Sayantan says to go to Afghanistan with Rakhibandhan in Tripura. So is he looking at BJP-ruled Tripura and Afghanistan in one place?