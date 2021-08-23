Set’s question paper in Bengali! Big news for those who want to be professors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the question paper of the examination for the appointment of professors will be in Bengali. According to the Higher Education Department, the College Service Commission has recently taken such a decision. The College Service Commission has been conducting SET or State Eligibility Test for the last 28 years. The College Service Commission has conducted 22 examinations since 1994. For so long, the set’s question papers were done in English. But there has been a demand from the students for a long time to make question papers in Bengali. That is why this initiative is being taken by the College Service Commission, the source said. However, it is learned that only the question papers of social science subjects will be in Bengali.

The College Service Commission has already issued a notification for taking the State Eligibility Test or set. The College Service Commission will take the set on January 9 next year. The College Service Commission has already started the process of submitting applications. According to commission sources, three more issues have been added under the news set this year. Environmental Science, MBA, Arabic subjects have been newly added this year under the set. The demand of the commission officials to include “Arabic” has been coming to the commission for a long time. So overall three things have been included this year. On the other hand, the question papers of subjects like history, philosophy, education will have to be in Bengali, according to the College Service Commission.

On the other hand, about 32,000 applications have been submitted to the College Service Commission for the appointment of assistant professors, sources said. According to the commission sources, the college service commission can start the interview process only if the situation is normal. The Commission has started the scrutiny process of the applications submitted for the time being. In that case, the College Service Commission wants to start the interview process for the appointment of Assistant Professor only when the local train service is started. On the other hand, last year about 75,000 applications were received for the state eligibility test or set. In that case, the College Service Commission is sure that the number of applications submitted this year will increase further. The commission has issued a notification that the application for the set can be submitted till September 15.

